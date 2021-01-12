With a sea of Apple Watch competitors out there, it can prove difficult to find the most value-packed one. Huami has a knack for serving up solutions with compelling price points. In September the company began selling Amazfit Band 5 for $45. Despite having such a low price, Huami managed to integrate a blood oxygen sensor.

Fast forward to today and we’ve got a new release from the company, Amazfit GTR 2e. Huami’s latest smartwatch is affordable and features “an ultra-thin and fashionable design” that supports Apple Health alongside heart-rate and blood-oxygen saturation monitoring. Continue reading to learn more.

Amazfit GTR 2e wields ‘borderless design’

The Amazfit GTR 2e has been unveiled during CES 2021 and features a curved-glass design. Its case is made from aluminum, a decision that certainly helps lower this wearable’s overall weight. This offering features a circular AMOLED display that’s designed to resist scratches. The screen spans 1.39 inches with a pixel density of 326 PPI. As with high-end versions of Apple Watch, this Amazfit GTR 2e features an always-on display.

When it comes to health, this unit wields both heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, helping it better compete directly with Apple Watch Series 6. Using Huami’s Zepp app, wearers are able to take advantage of Strava, Apple Health, and Google Fit integration. Sleep tracking is also onboard alongside 90 built-in sports modes with “intelligent” recognition.

While Amazfit GTR 2e does have a built-in voice assistant, it’s not Alexa. This is unfortunate as Amazfit Verge pulled this off in mid-2019. This did come as a software update, though, so there’s always a chance Huami could decide to adopt Alexa at a later date.

Even with all the aforementioned features, this smartwatch is said to wield up to a 24-day battery life. If true, this would be an impressive feat, especially given the fact that an always-on display is onboard.

Pricing and availability

The new Amazfit GTR 2e is already available at Amazon. Three different colorways are listed and include Obsidian Black, Matcha Green and Slate Gray. All models are priced at $139.99, a cost that’s bound to make this a compelling option for many.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve had my eye on Amazfit ever since it debuted a smartwatch with Alexa inside. Today’s release along with Amazfit Band 5 only further emphasize that Huami’s offerings should not be overlooked. While none of these releases are likely to garner as much support as Apple Watch receives, many folks only have a few specific needs that will easily achieved by Amazfit GTR 2e at a much lower cost.

