Arlo's Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system now $120 off (New low), more from $100

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera for $479.99 shipped. Down from its usual $600 going rate, you’re saving $120 here with today’s price cut beating our previous mention by $20 and marking a new all-time low. As one of the more recent additions to Arlo’s security stable, its new Ultra 2 cameras sport a weather-resistant housing alongside 4K HDR video recording and HomeKit support. That’s on top of dual-band Wi-Fi support and increased range, as well as advanced object detection and 6-month battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for $99.99. Down from $130, you’re saving 23% here with today’s offer matching the Amazon all-time low. This standalone Arlo camera pairs right to your Wi-Fi while proving a similar wireless and water-resistant package. You’re just missing out on the HomeKit support and 4K recording, as this camera packs a 1080p sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some additional price cuts for expanding your setup on top of today’s Arlo deals. The fingerprint-scanning Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock is still down to $189, as well as these LIFX HomeKit bulbs from $18.50. Then be sure to check out TP-Link’s new smart video doorbell and the rest of the upcoming additions to its Kasa lineup.

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera system features:

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera delivers ultimate peace of mind with advanced wire-free 4K video and premium 2-way audio, color night vision, and enhanced range. Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera also includes a trial of Arlo Smart service and rolling 30-day cloud recording in 4K.

