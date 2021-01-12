Golf season is quickly approaching, and if there’s a good time to purchase the latest gear, it’s now. Most companies just dropped their latest golf wear, and today we’re sharing the hottest brands that are on the rise in 2021. Be ready to play your best round in apparel and gear that not only looks great but performs well, too. Each of the brands we mentioned below have comfort in mind with sweat-wicking and stretch-infused fabrics that will help you achieve your best swing. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks in golf wear for 2021. Also, be sure to check out our latest guide to L.L.Bean’s new athleisure line that just launched.

Malbon

If you’re looking for trendy golf wear, Malbon has an array of great options and tons of collaborations with top brands. This new line has been worn by celebrities such as Justin Bieber and brings the streetwear components of fashion to it as well. One of our favorite pieces for the 2021 season from Malbon is the classic Blackbird Polo Shirt. I love the reflective cursive logo on the chest. This shirt is lightweight and infused with spandex to promote mobility for your golf swing. You can choose from several color options and it’s priced at $78.

Greyson

Greyson is another hot brand for 2021 and they have exceptional golf wear. An essential in any golfer’s wardrobe, especially in the spring and fall, is a pullover. Greyson’s Siasconset Quarter-Zip Pullover is our top pick from their line. It’s lightweight and brushed with a fleece on the interior for added warmth. The chest features their logo, which is a wolf, and it’s also infused with stretch to promote mobility. Best of all, this style can be paired with golf pants, shorts, jeans, or joggers alike.

Asher

Another new brand that’s notable in 2021 is Asher, which has golf gear for the entire family and also specializes in gloves. The Oxblood Asher Glove for men is a must-have. This style is priced at just $24 and features a brown leather that will elevate any golf look. It was also made to help you grip your club and comes in an array of sizes.

Dunning

Finally, if you haven’t heard of Dunning, you’re going to want them on your radar for your 2021 golf season. When it comes to pants, Dunning’s Engineered Player Fit 5-Pocket Style are a standout this year. Their description is, “Engineered all the way down at the fiber level, these pants are designed specifically for playability in all conditions.” They feature a logo on the back pocket. You can find them in five color options and are priced right under $100.

