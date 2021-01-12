FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Teach Your Monster to Read, Orderly, Swift Miles, more

It is now time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside today’s app price drops and everything else in our Apple deal hub, you’ll also find wide ranging iconic film sale today from $5. But for now, let’s take a look at all of the best offers on mobile software for your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Highlights include titles like Teach Your Monster to Read, Orderly, Pocket Yoga Teacher, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, myDream Universe, and more. Hit the jump for everything. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $48 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Color Folder Master: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50, Undertale $12, FF VII Remake $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Tanks!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlighter: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The Machines: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Soft Drummer: $14 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $7 (Reg. $10)

More on Teach Your Monster to Read:

Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Parents have seen significant improvements in their children’s literacy within weeks. Teachers claim it’s a wonderful and captivating classroom tool that helps their students learn to read. Kids love making their monster and teaching it read. They learn through play. Children create a monster and take it on a magical journey over three extensive games – meeting a host of colorful characters along the way and improving their reading skills as they progress.

