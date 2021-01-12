FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50, Undertale $12, FF VII Remake $30, more

-
Apps GamesWalmartnintendo
Reg. $60 $45.50

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $45.39 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest we can find on the Switch deluxe version. This is the first Pikmin experience for the Switch — a deluxe version of the Wii U release with plenty of new content including “side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie exploring planet PNF-404.” You can read all about the new additions in our launch coverage and find out how they play in our hands-on review right here. Down below, you’ll find deals on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Undertale, Mafia Definitive Edition, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ring Fit Adventure, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator

Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today

It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done

