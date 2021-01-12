Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50, Undertale $12, FF VII Remake $30, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for $45.39 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently on sale for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest we can find on the Switch deluxe version. This is the first Pikmin experience for the Switch — a deluxe version of the Wii U release with plenty of new content including “side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie exploring planet PNF-404.” You can read all about the new additions in our launch coverage and find out how they play in our hands-on review right here. Down below, you’ll find deals on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Undertale, Mafia Definitive Edition, Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ring Fit Adventure, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Undertale Switch $12 (Reg. $15)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from $55 (Reg. up to $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Blair Witch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (In-stock)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator
Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches today
It took two decades, but this PlayStation 1 game is finally done
