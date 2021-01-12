We are now tracking some particularly notable deals on Women’s and Men’s Health magazine subscriptions as well as Dwell and more. Starting from just $4.50 per year with free delivery every month, DiscountMags is now offering some of the best prices we have tracked since Black Friday 2020 on the aforementioned titles. Everything in the sale ships free, has no sales tax, and will never get auto-renewed on you. Head below for all of the details.

Both the Women’s and Men’s Health magazine subscriptions are available for $4.50 per year, which is the lowest we can find and about $0.50 below the usual weekend pricing. Men’s Health, for example, usually sells for around $18 or $20 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $7 per year. It is described as an “essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier…as well as providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life.”

As affordable as Men’s Health magazine subscriptions are today, you’ll want to browse through the rest of today’s mini DiscountMags sale for some particularly notable deals on Women’s Health, Dwell, and more.

More on Men’s Health magazine subscriptions:

Men’s Health magazine subscriptions: Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life.

