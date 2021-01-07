FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book down at $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $31+)

Reg. $31+ $22

Amazon is now offering The Art of Super Mario Odyssey hardcover book for $22.04 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $50, it more regularly sells for closer to $31.50 with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. It is also within cents of our 2020 pre-Black Friday price. As you might have seen in our launch coverage, this is a 368-page hardcover coffee table-style art book featuring “concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team, plus insight into some early ideas that didn’t make it into the game itself.” It makes for a great collector’s item or just to decorate the Mushroom Kingdom-themed game room. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

Another great way to bring some Mario into the collection, and have some fun doing it, is with the Super Mario Official Sticker Book. It sells for under $6 Prime shipped, includes loads of stickers to decorate the game room, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers. 

Just make sure to browse through this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals. Then go checkout the new wave of Super Mario LEGO kits due out in 2021, our hands-on Mario Kart Live review, and Nintendo’s Labo Switch Vehicle Kit while it’s up to 50% off

More on The Art of Super Mario Odyssey:

In October of 2017, Super Mario Odyssey took the gaming world by storm. Now, discover the art and expertise that went into creating one of Nintendo’s best-loved games! This full-color hardcover volume clocks in at 368 pages and features concept art, preliminary sketches, and notes from the development team, plus insight into some early ideas that didn’t make it into the game itself! Explore the world of Super Mario Odyssey from every angle, including screen shots, marketing material, and more, to fully appreciate this captivating adventure. 

