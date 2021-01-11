FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book hits Amazon all-time low at $34.50 (Reg. $50)

-
AmazonApps GamesDark Horse
Reg. $50 $34.50

Amazon is now offering the The Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book for $34.43 shipped. This one has sold for between $41.50 and as much as $50 over the last year or so with today’s offer being an Amazon all-time low. Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most gorgeous games of last year/generation and this is a great way to bring some of those visuals to your collection. Described as a “beautifully realized tome inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics,” this 208-page book features “every detail of the vast and exotic locale” including illustrations, landscapes, and Samurai sword-fighting diagrams, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds nat Amazon. More details below. 

If you’re not interested in the physical book, the Kindle version of this one goes for $15 less and features much of the same content outside of the cover itself. Otherwise take a look at some of these Ghost of Tsushima posters and wall art prints to adorn your game room for even less. 

While we are talking gaming books, the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla edition and the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book are both still on sale at Amazon right now as well. 

Here’s everything you need to know about the FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer and its no-cost video call backgrounds, just make sure to dive into all of today’s best PlayStation game deals and the PSN holiday sale while you still can. 

More on the Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book:

A beautifully realized tome inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics and featuring art from the delicately crafted video game from Sucker Punch Productions. Dark Horse Books and Sucker Punch Productions are honored to present The Art of Ghost of Tsushima. Explore a unique and intimate look at the Tsushima Islands–all collected into a gorgeous, ornately designed art book.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Dark Horse

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment dea...
Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags are up to 51% ...
Lockly’s fingerprint-scanning Secure Plus Smart L...
WD’s 8TB My Cloud NAS is perfect for Time Machine...
Pure Protein’s 12-pack of Ready to Drink Shakes d...
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Co...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power B...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, Ne...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $40+

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hardcover art books hit Amazon lows from $26.50 (Reg. up to $80)

$26.50+ Learn More
Reg. $31+

Grab the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book down at $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $31+)

$22 Learn More

YSL’s Rogue Sur Mesure lipstick device creates thousands of customized shades for you

Learn More
Reg. $79

Ozark Trail’s camping wagon supports 225-pounds + has oversized wheels at $58

$58 Learn More
$109 off

Today’s Sunny Health & Fitness equipment deals start at $28 (Up to $109 off)

From $28 Learn More

Samsung’s latest Handy robot does the laundry, sets the table, and pours the drinks

Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $131, more

Learn More
Shop now

eBay takes extra 20% off cert. refurb Marshall speakers, Bose ANC headphones, more

20% off Learn More