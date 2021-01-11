Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book hits Amazon all-time low at $34.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the The Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book for $34.43 shipped. This one has sold for between $41.50 and as much as $50 over the last year or so with today’s offer being an Amazon all-time low. Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most gorgeous games of last year/generation and this is a great way to bring some of those visuals to your collection. Described as a “beautifully realized tome inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics,” this 208-page book features “every detail of the vast and exotic locale” including illustrations, landscapes, and Samurai sword-fighting diagrams, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds nat Amazon. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the physical book, the Kindle version of this one goes for $15 less and features much of the same content outside of the cover itself. Otherwise take a look at some of these Ghost of Tsushima posters and wall art prints to adorn your game room for even less.

While we are talking gaming books, the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla edition and the Super Mario Odyssey hardcover art book are both still on sale at Amazon right now as well.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer and its no-cost video call backgrounds, just make sure to dive into all of today’s best PlayStation game deals and the PSN holiday sale while you still can.

More on the Art of Ghost of Tsushima hardcover book:

A beautifully realized tome inspired by traditional Japanese aesthetics and featuring art from the delicately crafted video game from Sucker Punch Productions. Dark Horse Books and Sucker Punch Productions are honored to present The Art of Ghost of Tsushima. Explore a unique and intimate look at the Tsushima Islands–all collected into a gorgeous, ornately designed art book.

