Today we are taking a look at the new Pad & Quill iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case. Inspired by “a historic coin purse and a tribute to unique artisan leatherwork,” the new iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case brings the brand’s usual attention to detail to the forefront while offering users a handcrafted leather solution that is MagSafe compatible. Head below for a closer look and our promotion code that will knock a solid 15% off your order.

New Pad & Quill iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case:

We saw the first run of new iPhone 12 cases from Pad & Quill last October when Apple’s latest handsets were announced. But today marks the first member of the family that is specifically listed as being MagSafe compatible. The vintage coin purse-inspired design is a familiar one from the brand and is made from “the very best full-grain leather in the world” to offer up a beautiful patina over time. There is “no plastic used” in this case’s construction according to Pad & Quill.

From there you can expect the usual UV-resistant nylon stitching, 2-meter drop protection, and a design that leaves all of the phone’s ports and exterior controls easily accessible. As we mentioned above, despite the artisan construction here, the new iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case is both MagSafe and Qi wireless charging compatible as well.

The iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case carries a $59.95 MSRP and is now available for pre-order. However, using code PQ15 at check out will knock 15% off your purchase and leave you with a total of $50.96 shipped. Pad & Quill says it is set to begin shipping the week of February 14.

More details on the iPhone 12 LeatherSafe Case:

The Traveler LeatherSafe case resulted from a pursuit of artisan craft and the fond memory of my father’s old coin purse. Our passion here at Pad & Quill is to tie historic artisan craft with modern technology, and we think we nailed it. Based on my Dad’s coin purse, we used the same leather techniques to craft an ALL leather iPhone 12 case. This leather case is like no other and now boasts a magnetic array for MagSafe compatibility.

