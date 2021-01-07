Pad & Quill has now launched a notable Winter Clearance event filled with premium iPhone 12 case deals, Apple Watch bands, and much more. With deals starting from just over $15, this is a great opportunity to grab some high-quality accessories for the Apple and home office gear you scored over the holidays. Everything ships free in orders over $35 and you’ll find a sweet 15% off promo code for even deeper deals down below.

Pad & Quill Winter Clearance sale:

On top of the iPad and premium iPhone 12 case offers, you’ll also find linen notebooks, HomePod coasters, cable management, and leather desktop gear. Just about everything in the sale is already marked down and you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off the total.

Premium iPhone 12 case deals and more:

One standout here is the Bella Fino iPhone 12 Pro Wallet Case for $71.96. But with the code above, your total drops down to $61.17 shipped. Regularly $80, this is nearly 25% off the going rate. It ships with a 25-year leather warranty and the usual 30-day money back guarantee along with its American full-grain cowhide construction and nylon stitching with French hem styling. It can carry up to seven cards alongside your iPhone 12 with a quick-access viewing window, and an elastic strap closure.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill Winter Clearance sale for additional premium iPhone 12 case deals, iPad covers, MacBook-ready leather messenger bags, and much more. Just remember to use the promo code above.

For more Apple gear accessory deals, check out this morning’s roundup where you’ll find cases from just $2 alongside this 3-pack of Apple Watch bands for just $7. Then head over to our Apple guide for deep deals on AirPods from $85, the new Apple Watch SE at $40 off, and much more.

More on the Bella Fino premium iPhone 12 Case:

Every case is made by hand with each wallet case being unique as no two pieces of American full-grain leather are the same. We use a stitch thread used in parachutes to secure everything together with beautiful french hemmed seams. The iPhone 12 Pro Bella Fino features a new lay-flat pocket that keeps the wallet case wonderfully slim. This case only adds 0.28 inches to your iPhone 12 Pro on both sides and can expand to hold all your essentials including 5-7 cards and cash. All our leather cases for iPhone come with our 25 Year Leather Warranty and 30 Day Money Back Promise.

