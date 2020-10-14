Apple has now officially unleashed this year’s updated handsets are we now seeing some solid leather iPhone 12 case deals from Pad & Quill. Its fresh new lineup of leather wallet and pocket book-style covers for iPhone 12, Pro, mini, and 12 Pro Max are now available to order with a special launch discount in tow. Head below for all of the details.

Pad & Quill leather iPhone 12 case deals:

Today’s Pad & Quill leather iPhone 12 case deals take $10 off the regular prices with free shipping across the board. But if you apply code PQ20 at check out you can knock an additional 20% off your total.

Bella Fino iPhone 12 Wallet case:

The new Pad & Quill Bella Fino iPhone 12/mini/Pro Wallet Case is now marked down from $80 to $69.95 during the pre-order phase. But if you apply the promo code mentioned above, your total drops down to $55.96 shipped. That’s 30% off and a perfect chance to secure yourself a high-quality new case for your soon-to-arrive iPhone 12. It is scheduled to ship the “week of November 1, 2020.” The iPhone 12 Pro Max version, which starts at $80 right now, drops to $63.96 shipped with the code above, and ships in “mid-November.”

This is an American full-grain leather iPhone 12 case with new lay-flat leather card pockets and a “more protective iPhone insert tray.” It features a journal-style removable/replaceable elastic strap closure (optional multi-colored 3-pack available for an additional $9.99 on the list page), nylon stitching with French hem styling, a quick-access viewing window, and is compatible with 3-coil wireless chargers. The usual 25-year leather warranty and “30-day Money Back Promise” apply here as well.

Browse through all of the new Pad & Quill leather iPhone 12 case deals right here and remember to use the promo code above. You can check out the new Totallee iPhone 12 cases as well and find a massive collection of now available options over on 9to5Mac.

But it is Prime Day after all, so you’ll want to browse through all of the best iPhone accessory deals while you still can, not to mention all of the Apple gear price drops. We also have big-time add-on offers for your Apple handset right now in the Anker Prime Day event, Twelve South’s wide ranging sale, and up to 50% off Satechi gear.

More on the Bella Fino iPhone 12 case:

With the beautiful new colors that are available for the iPhone 12 Pro, we believe a luxury leather wallet case should match in kind. The Bella Fino case for iPhone is made with exquisite traditional leather techniques and NEW elastic straps that can be removed and customized for whatever suits your mood or your iPhone 12 Pro style! Create a leather case that fits your personality with many elastic journal strap colors to choose from.

