Amazon has eight Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $16 (20% off)

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $15.89. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $20 or more with an original price of $27. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked over the last year. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries offer a rechargeable design which helps cut down on waste, but also makes it easier to ensure you always have some batteries around the house. You will not receive a wall charger with this bundle, however. Great for remotes, gaming controllers, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re just jumping into the world of rechargeable batteries, consider going with this bundle from Rayovac instead at $11. It includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 7,500 Amazon customers.

Panasonic eneloop AAA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

Recharge up to 2100 times

Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)

800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use

No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

