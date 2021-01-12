FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has eight Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $16 (20% off)

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable batteries for $15.89. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $20 or more with an original price of $27. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked over the last year. Panasonic’s eneloop batteries offer a rechargeable design which helps cut down on waste, but also makes it easier to ensure you always have some batteries around the house. You will not receive a wall charger with this bundle, however. Great for remotes, gaming controllers, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re just jumping into the world of rechargeable batteries, consider going with this bundle from Rayovac instead at $11. It includes everything you need to get started with rechargeable batteries, including two AA and two AAAs. There’s also a wall charger bundled here which can power both sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 7,500 Amazon customers.

Jump over to our daily Green Deals roundup for additional price drops across a wide range of categories, including electric tools designed to cut down on energy usage. Check out this offer on an affordable dusk to dawn LED outdoor lighting setup that’s currently marked down to $20 from the usual $30 or more price tag.

Panasonic eneloop AAA Rechargeable Batteries feature:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • Pre-Charged at the factory using solar power and ready to use
  • No memory effect – batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged

