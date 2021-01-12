Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds can be yours from $130 (Save up to 35%)

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for $129.95 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re saving 35% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. Sennheiser’s latest pair of earbuds takes a more budget-conscious approach with a true wireless and 7mm dynamic driver at the center of the experience. You’ll also be able to count on 7-hour battery life that steps up to 20 thanks to the bundled USB-C charging case. Over 105 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds to $269.98. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer is matching the third-best we’ve seen on the brand’s latest flagship true wireless offerings. Highlights here include 28-hour battery life with the fabric-wrapped charging case as well as active noise cancellation. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

This morning saw one of the best prices yet land on Apple’s AirPods Pro at $179, which is still live alongside everything else in our headphones deal hub. Then go learn all about V-MODA’s new M-200 headphones, which brings ANC tech to the brand’s popular cans for the first time.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds features:

Whether you’re in the mood for calming tunes or crave some thrilling beats, the bespoke drivers of the CX 400BT True Wireless deliver high-fidelity sound with deep bass, natural mids and a clear treble. Plus, you can personalize your listening experience with the Smart Control App, which lets you play with built-in equalizers for an even more amazing sound quality.

