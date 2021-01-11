V-Moda is showing off its brand new M-200 headphones for CES 2021. A brand well-known for its high-end, premium over-ear solutions, today the company is introducing its very first set of wireless Bluetooth headphones sporting active noise cancellation with the M-200 ANC. But along with the new noise-cancellation tech, V-Moda’s usual metal touches, and leather-covered cushioning comes quite a hefty price tag. Head below for more details.

New V-Moda M-200 headphones

V-Moda’s new logo aside, the M-200 headphones feature the company’s usual penchant for high-end materials with metal and leather accents throughout, along with the vintage-style visible ear cup wires. The M-200s will also be compatible with the brand’s interchangeable earcup system, which allows users to flip out the stock shields with custom engravings, personal artwork, or with a wide variety of color options, all of which are found on the company’s site.

Along with usual suite of on-board controls, they carry 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets, CCAW voice coils, and “fine-tuning” courtesy of engineers from the brand’s parent company, Roland. They “faithfully reproduce frequencies up to 40kHz to create a sound so detailed and accurate that it’s Hi‑Res Audio certified by the Japan Audio Society (JAS).”

V-Moda has equipped its new M-200 headphones with 20 hours of battery life (with ANC enabled) alongside a quick charge feature that leaves you with 90 extra minutes after a 10 minute juice up.

Custom ANC + “Voice-In”

Inside of the V-Moda app, users can also fine-tune their noise cancellation experience across 10 levels and options on top of a series of preset conditions. However, V-Moda does give users manual control of the EQ where you can completely customize your own preset, if you’re into that kind of thing. The company has also added in an interesting feature known as “Voice-In” that sees the headphone volume lowered and ANC tech disabled when the user covers the outside of the left earcup with their hand.

The new V-Moda M-200 ANC are ready to order right now via the official site and over at Amazon for $499.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, as nice as V-Moda headphones are, $500 certainly isn’t going to be something everyone is willing to shell out. You could score some best-in-class Sony for Bose headphones with amazing ANC for well under $500 these days. Those options, however, don’t boast the fancy metal earcup shields or the ability to customize them. And considering the brand’s Crossfade 2, with less battery life and no ANC features, come in at $350, the M-200’s steep price tag is really only to be expected at this point.

For more of the latest new products and innovations from CES 2021, head over to our news hub and be sure to check out the new Kingston SSD lineup.

