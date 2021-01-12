FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to TiVo’s Stream 4K media player with Android TV at $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $39 shipped. Down from $49, you’re saving 20% here with today’s discount matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it as this price. Bringing Dolby Vision and 4K HDR playback to your TV, TiVo’s Stream 4K is centered around Android TV and packs Google Assistant features. There’s also added TiVo functionality here to stand out from other streaming players which brings shows from HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and other services into a centralized place. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the TiVo-specific features, upgrading your TV with the Roku Express HD is a great way to save even further. This streaming media player sells for $25 at Amazon right now and delivers a more affordable package that’s backed by 1080p steaming, HomeKit and Apple TV support, and more. Over 73,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Then go check out our home theater guide for some additional ways to elevate your movie watching experience. Right now, we’re still seeing an all-time low available on TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar at $250, alongside another model for $150. Or to just replace the centerpiece of your setup altogether, Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV is at an all-time low of $600.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps. All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

