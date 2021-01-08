TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar falls to $250, more from $150

Amazon currently offers the TCL Alto 9+ 3.1-Channel AirPlay 2 Sound Bar for $249.99 shipped. Down from $300, today’s offer is only the second price cut and comes within $1 of the all-time low. As one of TCL’s latest home theater upgrades, the Alto 9+ delivers a bevy of notable features headlined by AirPlay 2 support for syncing with the rest of your multi-room Apple audio setup. That’s on top of Dolby Atmos audio, Chromecast integration, and a refreshed design that’s said to create “an incredibly immersive, ultrawide soundstage” thanks to RAY·DANZ technology. A wireless subwoofer completes the package alongside HDMI, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 335 customers and dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you can score the TCL Alto 8i 2.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $149.99. Down from $180, today’s offer is also only the second notable price cut to date and matching the all-time low. While you’re giving up some of the more premium connectivity offerings and RAY·DANZ audio, this more affordable package is sure to deliver a better-sounding experience than your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Then now that your audio is all sorted out, be sure to swing by our home theater guide for some additional inspiration to upgrade your setup. We’re still tracking an all-time low on Sony’s 65-inch 4K Smart Android TV at $150 off, and not to mention, all of the details on Samsung’s new lineup of 2021 TVs.

TCL Alto 9+ 3.1-Channel AirPlay 2 Sound Bar features:

Enhance your home cinema sound with RAY-DANZ. Innovative RAY-DANZ technology creates an incredibly immersive, ultra wide sound stage. This also ensures a larger sweet spot, so you can enjoy amazing performance over a greater area. Get the most out of your entertainment experience, with sound that’s powerful without compromising clarity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!