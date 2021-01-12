TP-Link is expanding its stable of Wi-Fi 6 routers at CES this week with four new models on the way. Marking the very first time the company is releasing Wi-Fi 6E routers, we’re seeing two new mesh systems alongside some single access point packages. With notable specs like up to 10Gb/s speeds and support for 200 devices, these are some of TP-Link’s most capable releases to date. Head below for all of the details on the new TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E routers.

TP-Link debuts first Wi-Fi 6E routers

Now that Wi-Fi 6 has been out for over a year and more and more devices are beginning to adopt the standard, the next iteration of wireless networking is here with even bigger improvements. Alongside everything else that 802.11ax routers bring to the table, there’s support for 6GHz connectivity alongside the usual 2.4 and 5GHz bands, allowing for even better throughout and overall performance.

We’ve already seen one announced from ASUS, and now TP-Link is finally getting in on the Wi-Fi 6E game with a pair of its latest mesh router systems. Both of them bring that aforementioned 6GHz network band into the mix, on top of some other enhancements for its upcoming flagship releases.

Headlining here is the TP-Link Deco X96 Wi-Fi 6E System, which debuts with support for up to 200 devices and upwards of 7.8Gb/s of overall network throughout. The same seamless roaming coverage between its various mesh satellites remains from the existing mesh packages, but with even more coverage per router. Then there’s the Deco X76 Plus from TP-Link, which delivers similar Wi-Fi 6E support but in a package that’ll likely end up being more affordable. You’re only looking at 5.4Gb/s speeds here and support for 150 devices, but this system packs much of the same functionality.

Then on the usual router front, TP-Link also has two non-mesh systems in the works, as well. The more premium of the two, TP-Link’s Archer AX96 Router delivers on the same Wi-Fi 6E support mentioned with its mesh systems, but in a single unit that can achieve 7.8Gb/s speeds.

And in the same vein, there’s also a higher-end Archer X206 Router on the way from TP-Link that supports Wi-Fi 6E as well. You’re looking at up to 10Gb/s of throughput here alongside support for even more devices and a broader range than its other router.

Pricing on all four of the new TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E routers has yet to be announced. There are also no details on when the new lineup will begin rolling out.

9to5Toys’ Take:

As great as it is to see TP-Link push the envelope with Wi-Fi 6E support, it’ll still be a while until actual devices begin to support the standard. Depending on when TP-Link actually begins shipping the routers, these will still likely fall into the category of being future-proof network upgrades rather than ones that most users will be able to get the most out of. Even so, the specs speak for themselves, so hopefully, pricing is competitive with other models.

