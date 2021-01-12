FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your home gym with this 1-day deal on a top-rated weight bench at $100

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $150 going rate and matching the best offer we’ve tracked all-time. This 5-in-1 weight bench is perfect for building out your at-home gym. It’s made for a full-body workout with support for incline and decline, sit-ups, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a top-rated foam roller for around $25. This model from TriggerPoint delivers 13-inches worth of rolling space, which will make it a great option for stretches after workouts and more. Over 15,000 reviewers at Amazon have left stellar ratings so far.

Jump over to our sports and fitness guide for all of the latest price drops on everyday essentials for your at-home gym and more. One current standout is the Wyze Scale that’s now down to an all-time low price of $19.50, making it a great time to start tracking your weight and more at home.

Finer Form Weight Bench features:

  • ADJUSTABLE INTO 5 DIFFERENT POSITIONS. Use this weight bench as a Flat Bench, an Incline Bench, a Decline Bench, or an Upright Bench. Folding exercise bench for home use and workouts.
  • FOLDABLE AND CONVENIENT: This Workout Bench is great for a variety of workouts at the home or gym. Good for apartments, small offices or spaces. Workout, then fold it away until your next workout.
  • 8 DIFFERENT ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS FOR DOZENS OF WORKOUTS: This adjustable bench is great for dumbbell workouts, ab routines, or custom fitness – Workout bench adjustable to your specific needs.

