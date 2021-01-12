Upright vacuums from $85 for today only: Dyson Ball Animal or Hoover Pet Max up to 50% off

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $500 and usually still fetching that much at Best Buy, this model currently start at $360 on Amazon and is now matching our previous mention. While not the latest and greatest from the brand, this deal brings a highly-rated model into your cleaning arsenal for a fraction of the price. Compatible with both carpets and hard floors, it uses Radial Root Cyclone technology, a bagless design, and a tangle-free turbine to tackle messes just about anywhere in your home. Add in the washable HEPA filter and a series of attachments for hard to reach areas and you’re looking at a solid Dyson setup with hundreds of dollars in savings. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Best Buy customers. More deals below from $85.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner we spotted at Woot today. Regularly $180 and currently on sale for $140 at Amazon, Woot is now offering this model for $84.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Also ready for both carpets and hard floors, outside of the brand name this one includes much of the same feature set as today’s Dyson for a fraction of the price. It also comes with a pet tool kit to tackle “dirt and pet hair on furniture, stairs, and more.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Still too much for quick clean-ups and the like? Grab a $35 Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 4+ star ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers and call it a day.

Or, just let the discounted eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C and the Neato laser-guided Botvac D7 handle the cleaning for you. Just make sure to check out the latest LG CordZero A9 Kompressor+ vacuum while you’re at it.

More on the Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vac:

Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum: Tackle messes on your carpet and hard flooring with this versatile upright vacuum. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris. Plus, the cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring. Tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home.

