Upgrade to a robotic vacuum in 2021 with $149 off Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7

Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $451.35 shipped. Down from the usual $600 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring a D-shaped design that’s geared towards tackling harder to reach spots which it vacuums, the Botvac D7 packs added laser-guided assistance for navigating around your space. That’s on top of a 120-minute runtime and Alexa and Assistant control. So if you’re still manually vacuuming, start the new year off by checking a chore off the list permanently. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,100 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Save even more when you opt for the Neato Robotics D4 Robotic Vacuum instead. This alternative still delivers a similar D-shaped design with laser-guidance, but touts a more affordable $250 price tag. The main trade-off here is the lower 75-minute runtime.

Then go check out all of the other offers in our home goods guide. On top of today’s up to 35% off Husky garage storage sale, you’ll be able to bring a new air fryer to the kitchen for just $18. Not to mention, this ongoing Dremel rotary tool discount at $85.50.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

