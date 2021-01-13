FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Old Man’s Journey, Twinfold, Crying Suns, more

It is Wednesday morning and we are now ready to gather all of the day’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We are still tracking a notable freebie offer on the highly-rated Pocket Yoga Teacher app right here, but it is now time for all of today’s best. We have photo apps, top-tier adventure experiences, traditional puzzlers, and much more. Highlights include Old Man’s Journey, Twinfold, and Crying Suns, among others. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals, as well as some notable price drops from yesterday. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twinfold: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Daily Tracker – Habits & Goals: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Xbox family board games from $4, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending Budget: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flash Light: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $48 (Reg. $60)

Mac: Color Folder Master: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans…A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles… A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape.

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

