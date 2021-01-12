FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Download your own Pocket Yoga Teacher on iOS for FREE today (Reg. $5)

-
Reg. $5 FREE

Today we are taking a look at a FREE home yoga app. In fact, Pocket Yoga Teacher is usually $5 on iOS, but you can now score it for FREE on the App Store. We have seen a few notable freebie offers on this one over the last year or so in support of folks stuck at home and now you have another chance. It allows you to create your own yoga practice, choosing among the 350 available poses all while customizing the order and duration of each. “Try your practice by following along with the voice guidance, or share it with the Pocket Yoga Community and see what they think.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

FREE home yoga app:

If you think a FREE home yoga app like this might motivate you stay busy and consistent, Pocket Yoga is worth a closer look. Not only can you create your own practice, but there are also plenty of “inspiring practices from yoga teachers around the world” available as well. You can even play your practices via Apple TV to get them up on the big screen in your living room and the like. 

Outside of today’s home yoga app, you’ll also find the rest of today’s best iOS price drops in this morning’s roundup. Those include titles like Teach Your Monster to Read, Orderly, Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker, myDream Universe, and more

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Teach Your Monster to Read, Orderly, Swift Miles, more

Today’s best game deals: Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50, Undertale $12, FF VII Remake $30, more

Pocket Yoga Teacher:

Creating your custom yoga sequence has never been easier! Pocket Yoga Teacher allows you to build, edit and share complete yoga practices. Make a practice in minutes: select your desired poses, adjust their order and duration, add music, and you’re done! Try your practice by following along with the voice guidance, or share it with the Pocket Yoga Community and see what they think. Perfect for yoga teachers or intermediate to advanced level yogis.

