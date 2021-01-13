Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Xbox family board games from $4, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Star Wars: Squadrons on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, like it currently fetches on PSN and the Xbox digital marketplace, this is the lowest price we we have tracked since Black Friday 2020 and the best we can find. This one has players master “the art of starfighter combat.” Players step into the cockpit of X-wings and TIE fighters, customize a load out, and align with either side of the conflict in a single-player story set after Return of the Jedi. Here are some more details on the story campaign. Down below, you’ll find deals on Mortal Kombat 11, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Mafia Definitive Edition, MONOPOLY PLUS, Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Mortal Kombat 11 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack $15 (Reg. $60)
- UNO $4 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $10)
- MONOPOLY PLUS $4.50 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $15)
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50 (Reg. $60)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from $55 (Reg. up to $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $40 (Reg. $60)
- Blair Witch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $6 (Reg. $20)
- Ring Fit Adventure $70 (In-stock)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Judgment $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- DIRT 5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month
Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18
A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!