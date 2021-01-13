FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Squadrons $20, Xbox family board games from $4, more

-
Reg. $40 $20

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Star Wars: Squadrons on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, like it currently fetches on PSN and the Xbox digital marketplace, this is the lowest price we we have tracked since Black Friday 2020 and the best we can find. This one has players master “the art of starfighter combat.” Players step into the cockpit of X-wings and TIE fighters, customize a load out, and align with either side of the conflict in a single-player story set after Return of the Jedi. Here are some more details on the story campaign. Down below, you’ll find deals on Mortal Kombat 11, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Mafia Definitive Edition, MONOPOLY PLUS, Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and much more.

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18

A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian creator

