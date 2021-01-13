You can now score some particularly deep deals on official Disney collectibles, apparel, toys for the kids, home goods, and much more. It has once again launched its Twice Upon a Year sale, but this time you can score an extra 25% off using code EXTRA25 at checkout. With deals starting from under $3, this is a great way to add to your growing Disney collection or just to knock some of 2021’s early birthday gifts off your list. Head below for more details.

Extra 25% off official Disney collectibles and more:

Along with the official Disney collectibles, you’ll also find deep deals on Disney princess dolls, sleepwear, face masks, and even some Star Wars gear. Just remember to use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout to receive free shipping on orders over $25.

Considering everything is already marked down, and you’re scoring an additional 25% off with the code above, it’s hard to go wrong here. But one standout is the 6-inch Mickey Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plush which is currently marked down to $3.98 from the usual $12. However, that total drops even deeper with today’s promo code to $2.98. Over at Amazon, this 4+ star-rated plush is still fetching the full $12 and has never dropped below $10. Features include “detailed” plush sculpting, embroidered accents, “springy” foam stuffing, and more.

But the deals certainly don’t stop there, head over to this landing page for even more plushies, official Disney collectibles, toys, and more, all of which are eligible for the additional 25% off mentioned above.

The Disney camp has been busy lately with the rebooted Lucasfilm Games division and its coming Ubisoft-developed open-world Star Wars game, but that’s not all. Firstly, go hit up our hands-on review of the new LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina, then dive into our coverage of the 4-foot Mandalorian NERF blaster replica and these Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases.

More on the Mickey Mouse Mini Cuddleez Plush:

Your favorite cartoon friends are now the cutest collectibles ever as Disney Mini Cuddleez plush. This soft snuggly Mickey snoozes sweetly and makes for a squeezably fun friend with a vivid, colorful design! Part of the Disney Mini Cuddleez Plush Collection.

