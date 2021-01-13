Toss this fabric sport loop band on your Apple Watch for $7.50 in various colors

Zalaver (96% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Elastic Apple Watch Sport Band in various colors for $7.63. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, these Apple Watch bands typically go for around $10. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low, as well. Ditch your original Watch band for this elastic option that features a solid loop all the way around. Made of stretchy material, you’ll be able to easily slide this band on and off without much issue. It’s available in a selection of different colors today, making it easy to add some style to your wrist without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 500 Amazon reviewers.

You’ll find even more Apple Watch bands from various third-party retailers on sale here from $5. Plus our guide of the best third-party options include a number of top-rated options from Nomad, Pad & Quill, Grovemade, and others that are sure to fit a range of styles and budgets. Dive into our guide here for all of our recommendations.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a discount this morning on iPad Air, which has been marked down by as much as $50 across various models, including the upgraded Wi-Fi 256GB configuration, which rarely goes on sale.

ZALAVER Elastic Apple Watch Band features:

Unique Embroidery Sewing Technique: Full elastic band, NO bulk, NO buckle, NO snagging and NO scratching. The band is made of 100% high quality woven elastic which ensure a consistent comfortable and lasting fit.

Upgrade Elastic Design: Single-layer elastic band material which is skin-friendly, durable breathable and lightweight design. It’s a stretch bracelet wrist bands and fits snugly without constriction. Durable elastic band makes you feel comfortable to wear.

Easy to Install and Remove: The sport band comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto your iwatch precisely and securely. Easy for installing directly and removing with one button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!