Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 hits best price ever at $60 (Reg. $100)

Today only, B&H offers Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 on various platforms for $59.99. You can opt for physical or digital downloads with free delivery on everything. Regularly $100 at retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. Photoshop Elements was recently refreshed back in October with new features for easy sharing and editing. If you don’t feel like you’re in need of the more robust tools found in the full-blown Photoshop software suite, going with this more affordable alternative is a great idea. Alongside the more affordable approach to this software is 83 step-by-step guided edits that can help take your content to the next level. Adobe’s line of software generally has great ratings overall.

Want to take your design to the next level? Go with a year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud from $10 per month with the option to cancel at any time. You’ll miss out on the video aspect, but there’s no bigger name when it comes to editing photos. Learn more here.

Jump over to our daily apps roundup for even more deals on top-grade productivity software, games, and additional categories.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 features:

  • Photo Editing Software
  • Intelligent editing allows you to easily edit, create, organize, and share your photos and videos.
  • 83 Step-by-step guided edits
  • Create & Share

