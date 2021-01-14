Quest’s 10-pack Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars now just over $10 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is now offering the 10-pack of Quest Nutrition Pecan Hero Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars for $10.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Additional savings automatically applied at checkout. While this pack has gone for around $13 over the last month or so, it usually fetches closer to $20 or more with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar has 16-grams of protein with only four net carbs and 1-gram of sugar. They make for a great healthy snack throughout the day or to supplement your daily protein shakes and the like with with nine essential amino acids and 11-grams of fiber. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the Quest Pecan Chocolate Caramel Protein Bars:

The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide your body with 9 essential amino acids. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bars have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile. Enjoy the sweet taste of Chocolate and caramel with pecans without worrying about excess sugar. The Quest Crispy Chocolate Caramel Pecan Hero Protein Bar has 1g of sugar.

