Garmin’s Venu Sq Smartwatch can track sleep, respiration, and more at $170 (Reg. $200)

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch for $169.99 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking only the second price cut we’ve seen. Living up to its name, Garmin’s Venu Sq delivers a square touchscreen display alongside up to 6-day battery life and built-in GPS tracking. That’s on top of a collection of monitored health features from body energy levels and respiration to hydration, sleep, and heart rate. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our launch coverage offers a closer look at what to expect. Then head below for more.

If the included silicone band isn’t going to do it for you, use some of the savings left over from picking up the Garmin Venu Sq on a new strap. Various styles go for under $10 at Amazon, giving you the option to score a different color or even grab a sportier option for swapping in during workouts and the like.

The Fitbit Charge 4 discount we tracked yesterday at $119 is still live and joined by all of the other ongoing price cuts in our fitness tracker guide. Then upgrade the rest of your workout regimen with this Apple Health and Google Fit-enabled smart scale for $19.

Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch features:

Now is the perfect time to move. Featuring a bright color display, the Venu Sq GPS smartwatch combines daily style with health monitoring and fitness features that inspire you to keep moving. Estimate your heart rate, sleep, stress, Body Battery energy levels and so much more. Walk, run, ride or choose from more than 20 preloaded apps for indoor or outdoor sports.

