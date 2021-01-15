DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with reading material deals starting from just $1 per issue. However, much of the most popular titles on tap here, and there’s a lot of them, start at under $5 and carry the best prices we can find. From Reader’s Digest and Wired magazine to Men’s and Women’s Health, GQ, Bon Appetit, Fast Company, and many more, there’s something for everyone on sale this weekend. Head below for a closer look.

Magazine reading material deals:

While it’s hard to go wrong at these prices, one particular standout is 1-year of GQ magazine for $4.95 with free delivery every month. Regularly as much as $25 per year and currently fetching $10 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least 50% off the next best price and the lowest we can find. GQ “helps you look sharp and live smart.” It covers everything from the best food and drink tips to style and up-and-coming trends, athletic profiles, and much more.

Just make sure you browse through the rest of this weekend’s magazine sale for additional reading material deals with offers starting from $1 per issue.

More on GQ magazine:

Reading material deals: If you enjoy sports, the revealing sports profiles are sure to be up your alley. The profiles of athletes give you insider information on the most popular players in sports today, so you can know everything about your favorites. With information on current events and politics, GQ magazine also gives you up-to-date knowledge on the world. From the Presidential decisions to local government, the interesting articles are sure to give you a heads-up for the trends in current policies.

