Following up yesterday’s Dr. Stone sale, ComiXology is back today with a series of Marvel digital graphic novel deals starting at under $1. In its Infinity Gauntlet sale, you’ll be able to save up to 67% on a collection of titles spanning all ends of the Marvel comic universe, including everything from classics to deep cuts and more. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and many of the titles are even eligible to read for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Head below for all of our top picks from the Marvel comics sale to get yourself ready for WandaVision’s release this week and more.

The perfect place to start with today’s sale would be diving into Age of Ultron: The Complete Event at $9.99. This graphic novel usually selling for $30, with today’s offer knocking 67% off and matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date on a digital copy. Whether you’re just looking to catch up on the introduction of Scarlet Witch ahead of WandaVision or could use a little more Marvel action in your digital reading list, this 427-page comic is worth a closer look.

But then go check out the rest of the offers in ComiXology’s Infinity Gauntlet sale for even more ways to prepare for WandaVision. With prices starting at $1, you’ll find plenty of other reads even if Age of Ultron isn’t doing it for you. And with up to 67% off, now is the perfect time to expand your library.

Age of Ultron synopsis:

For years, the Marvel Universe has lived in fear that the artificial intelligence known as Ultron would one day evolve to fulfill its greatest desire: to wipe out all organic life and take over the Earth. That day has arrived! The impossible has happened and Ultron rules the planet! And as the few super hero survivors that remain try desperately to stay alive, Luke Cage learns the staggering secret of Ultron’s victory. As a near-broken Captain America leads a ragtag counterattack, Wolverine makes a controversial and desperate decision – that creates an all-new Marvel Universe! But can even this rash act defeat Ultron?

