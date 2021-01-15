Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Boximize, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, more

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Friday morning’s collection carries some notable productivity app deals as well as some freebies for the kids, photography suites, augmented reality experiences, and more. Highlights of our collection include titles like Boximize, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, StoryToys books, Quell Reflect+, The Quest, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boximize: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fisherman Cards Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ABC Cool Kid PreSchool Academy: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on Boximize:

Featured by Apple as best new productivity app…Boximize is a structured note taking app that brings you the power of a database and the simplicity and usability of a note taking app…Top 10 app in the US and 28 other countries…Boximize helps you become more organized and productive by bringing your important information together in one place and filing them as structured notes.

