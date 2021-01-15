FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Boximize, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Friday morning’s collection carries some notable productivity app deals as well as some freebies for the kids, photography suites, augmented reality experiences, and more. Highlights of our collection include titles like Boximize, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, StoryToys books, Quell Reflect+, The Quest, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boximize: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fisherman Cards Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Stardew Valley, Kirby, Splatoon 2, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ABC Cool Kid PreSchool Academy: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

More on Boximize:

Featured by Apple as best new productivity app…Boximize is a structured note taking app that brings you the power of a database and the simplicity and usability of a note taking app…Top 10 app in the US and 28 other countries…Boximize helps you become more organized and productive by bringing your important information together in one place and filing them as structured notes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted Wo...
Best Android app deals of the day: Quell Memento, Z.O.N...
Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50: Mario Make...
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trail...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apple Knight, B...
SteelSeries’ Arctis 7X Headset was made for Xbox ...
Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valha...
LG’s latest monitors offer HDMI 2.1 + 4K VRR 144Hz fo...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Marmot’s updating your outerwear with up to 50% off sale styles + free shipping

From $40 Learn More
Up to 20%

AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale takes up to 20% off jump ropes, yoga gear, more

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Stardew Valley, Kirby, Splatoon 2, more

$42 Learn More
Reg. $70

Aqara’s new HomeKit Secure Video Camera has a built-in Zigbee hub at $59 (Reg. $70)

$59 Learn More
Reg. $500

Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender heats soup and comes with an 8-yr. warranty at up to $250 off

$250 Learn More
25% off

TOMS refreshes your kicks with extra 25% off all sale items with deals from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $250

JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs RGB lighting at $199 (Save 20%)

$199 Learn More
Reg. $10+

Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Rwanda, many more

$5 Learn More