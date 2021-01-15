Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Stardew Valley, Kirby, Splatoon 2, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 in digital form. Regularly $60 and now matching the Nintendo New Year sale price, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this one puts players into a wonderfully , almost paper-crafted world with 2-player cooperative action, loads of collectibles to find, and more. Players can also replay stages in a new way by jumping over to the flip side of each course to find new goodies and explore new areas. Down below, you’ll find loads more notable Switch game offers, as well as deals on Celeste, Kirby Star Allies, Stardew Valley, Contra Anniversary Collection, Splatoon 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!