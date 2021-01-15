Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Stardew Valley, Kirby, Splatoon 2, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 in digital form. Regularly $60 and now matching the Nintendo New Year sale price, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. For those unfamiliar here, this one puts players into a wonderfully , almost paper-crafted world with 2-player cooperative action, loads of collectibles to find, and more. Players can also replay stages in a new way by jumping over to the flip side of each course to find new goodies and explore new areas. Down below, you’ll find loads more notable Switch game offers, as well as deals on Celeste, Kirby Star Allies, Stardew Valley, Contra Anniversary Collection, Splatoon 2, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $6.50 (Reg. $20) on PSN
- Stardew Valley Switch $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Target Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $7
- GameStop Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Scroll halfway down on this page to see the deal
- DIRT 5 Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Or $9 on PSN
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack $15 (Reg. $60)
- UNO $4 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $10)
- MONOPOLY PLUS $4.50 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $15)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from $55 (Reg. up to $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Blair Witch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $6 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more
Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game
Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month
Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!