Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker down to $70 shipped for today only (Reg. up to $110)

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $110 at Target, this is as much as $40 in savings. It does tend to sell in the $80 range elsewhere at times and we saw it drop lower over the Black Friday deal season last year, but today’s offer is matching our previous mentions otherwise and is the lowest we can find. At less than 5-inches wide, this one looks great on the countertop and doesn’t take up very much space either. Along with multiple cup size options, features include a removable 46-ounce reservoir, a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches tall), and a handy auto shut-off feature to save energy. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the deal we spotted on Amazon’s K-Cup Coffee Maker. This model has now hit its all-time low at $34 Prime shipped and you can get all of the details right here. But whichever model you go with, it might be worth considering scoring this 42-pack of Victor Allen’s K-Cup pods at under $14 Prime shipped, or even the Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Filter so you can use any ground coffee in your new single-serve brewer.

Just be sure to scope out this ongoing deal on the compostable SF Bay K-Cup coffee pods while the 120-pack is down at $34. Then dive into our home goods guide and our latest coffee feature for even more.

More on the Keurig K-Slim Pod Coffee Maker:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5” wide, fits neatly on your countertop.

MULTIPLE CUP WATER RESERVOIR: Removable 46 ounce reservoir lets you brew up to 4 cups before refilling. 8oz cup size

3 CUP SIZES: brew an 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup at the push of a button.

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Delicious coffee made in minutes.

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7. 0” tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup.

