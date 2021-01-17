Amazon Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa, more at $90 (Save 31%)

Amazon offers its Echo Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $89.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer saves you 31%, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best we’ve seen to date. Featuring hands-free access to Alexa, Amazon’s first entry into the true wireless headphones game deliver active noise reduction powered by Bose drivers. There’s up to 5-hours of music playback per charge, which steps up to 20 with the included case. Plus, built-in touch controls can also summon native voice assistants on your smartphone like Siri or Google Assistant. Rated 4/5 stars from over 18,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

A great alternative to consider from the lead deal are the popular Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds for $70 at Amazon. You’ll be kicking some of the more tight-knit Alexa features found on the first-party earbuds above, but will lock-in a more affordable price tag alongside all of the notable functionality here. Highlights include up to 32 hours of listening time, adjustable EQ settings, and a workout-ready IPX5 design. The 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,900 shoppers is a nice touch, too.

And then be sure to check out everything else in our headphones guide today. We’re still tracking some notable price cuts on LG’s TONE Free Earbuds with UV disinfecting case at $101, which is joined by this ongoing AirPods Pro offer at $179.

Amazon Echo Buds features:

Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask. Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud. Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

