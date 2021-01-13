LG’s TONE Free Earbuds pack a UV disinfecting case at $101 (22% off), more from $72

Amazon currently offers the LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds for $101.06 shipped. Usually fetching $130, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Delivering a familiar true wireless design, LG’s TONE Free earbuds mix things up with a bundled Qi charging case that features a built-in UV light that’s said to kill 99.9% of bacteria in-between listening sessions. That’s on top of IPX4 water-resistance, 6-hour playback, and Meridian Audio support to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 100 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the Qi charging features found on the lead deal by opting for the LG TONE Free with its standard charging case. Currently on sale at Amazon as well, you can grab these for $72.20. Down from the usual $100 price tag, you’re saving 28% and marking a new all-time low. Here you’ll find the same features on the earbuds themselves, just without the wireless charging or UV disinfection tech noted above. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 190 customers.

Don’t forget that you can also still lock-in one of the best prices to date on AirPods Pro at $179 alongside everything else in our headphones deal hub. Another pair of highlights are marking down Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds by up to 35%, with prices starting at $130.

LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds feature:

Immerse yourself in your favorite playlist while on the go with the TONE Free Wireless Earbuds. These lightweight stick style earbuds are ergonomically designed to stay in your ear for comfortable, all-day wear. The soft, medical-grade silicone ear-gels are made with non-toxic, hypoallergenic material. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri. And, its IPX4-rated for water and sweat resistance.

