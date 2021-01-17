Seagate’s 1TB Ultra Touch USB-C SSD drops to low of $135 (Save $30), more from $92

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 1TB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $134.99 shipped. Down from $165, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. Seagate’s Ultra Touch 1TB SSD delivers a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a 3-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Seagate storage deals:

Then while you’re upgrading your setup, be sure to check out all of the offers in our Mac accessories guide. This morning saw a collection of Twelve South gear go on sale from $22, including its versatile StayGo USB-C Hub at $72 and much more.

Seagate Ultra Touch SSD features:

Swift, small, and featuring Seagate’s Android backup app, Ultra Touch SSD is the ultimate external SSD for storing photos, videos, and music from your mobile device. Plus—it’s USB-C and USB 3.​0 compatible, making it the perfect companion for your Windows or Mac.

