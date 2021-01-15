Bring this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand to your desk for $12 (Save 30%)

Licheers (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $17 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats the previous price cut by over $3, and marks a new all-time low. This aluminum MacBook stand helps improve airflow while also providing a more ergonomic typing experience. While it won’t relieve eye strain, this stand does feature an angled design that props your machine off the desk. Its aluminum design will fit right in with your Apple setup, and it can collapse into a smaller form-factor when not in use for throwing in your drawer or EDC. Over 260 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For under $12, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a MacBook stand in really any form-factor for less, especially not an aluminum one. Though another great addition to your desk would be grabbing a pack of these reusable gear ties from Nite Ize. Since you’ll be sprucing up the workstation, you might as well spend $3 of your savings to tackle cable management.

But if elevating your machine off the desk is a high priority, these ongoing Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad stand deals are certainly worth a look. Currently starting at $31, you’ll be able to lock-in as much as 22% in savings here. That’s on top of everything else in our Mac accessories guide, as well.

Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

licheers laptop stand can support up to 66lbs (30kg) weight, fit for almost all laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, such as Apple MacBook Air Pro, ThinkPad, Surface, Chromebook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer and more. The laptop holder offers 6 levels for height adjustment, elevating your laptop from 2.68in to 4.72in above the tabletop. Helps to protect your eyes and improve the body posture over long hours of working on the notebook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

