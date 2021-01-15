FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand to your desk for $12 (Save 30%)

-
Amazonmac accessorieslicheers
30% off $12

Licheers (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand for $11.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $17 going rate, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats the previous price cut by over $3, and marks a new all-time low. This aluminum MacBook stand helps improve airflow while also providing a more ergonomic typing experience. While it won’t relieve eye strain, this stand does feature an angled design that props your machine off the desk. Its aluminum design will fit right in with your Apple setup, and it can collapse into a smaller form-factor when not in use for throwing in your drawer or EDC. Over 260 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For under $12, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a MacBook stand in really any form-factor for less, especially not an aluminum one. Though another great addition to your desk would be grabbing a pack of these reusable gear ties from Nite Ize. Since you’ll be sprucing up the workstation, you might as well spend $3 of your savings to tackle cable management.

But if elevating your machine off the desk is a high priority, these ongoing Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad stand deals are certainly worth a look. Currently starting at $31, you’ll be able to lock-in as much as 22% in savings here. That’s on top of everything else in our Mac accessories guide, as well.

Adjustable Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

licheers laptop stand can support up to 66lbs (30kg) weight, fit for almost all laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches, such as Apple MacBook Air Pro, ThinkPad, Surface, Chromebook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer and more. The laptop holder offers 6 levels for height adjustment, elevating your laptop from 2.68in to 4.72in above the tabletop. Helps to protect your eyes and improve the body posture over long hours of working on the notebook.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

licheers

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra b...
Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Indu...
Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, no...
Quest protein cookies now 30% off: Double chocolate, pe...
ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router sees first discount...
Upgrade your Apple Watch with four sport bands for $9.5...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Pro Clear Case $7...
AmazonBasics at-home fitness sale takes up to 20% off j...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Save up to 22% on Twelve South aluminum Mac and iPad stands starting at $31

$31 Learn More
$54 value

Score a pair of aluminum MacBook stands for just $23 (Save 58%)

$23 Learn More
Reg. $350

Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock falls to new all-time low at $270 (Save $80)

$270 Learn More
$499 value

GoPro’s HERO9 Black comes bundled with an extra battery and charger at $419 (Save $80)

$419 Learn More
Reg. $200

Outfit your home office with Walker Edison’s Industrial Desk, now $148 (Reg. $200)

$148 Learn More
Reg. $40

Live Gold members can play Star Wars Squadrons, more for FREE this weekend

FREE Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Event takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles: Boots, slippers, more

From $35 Learn More

Synology debuts two new RS1221 NAS with AMD processors and 8-bay designs

Read more Learn More