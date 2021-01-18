It’s that time again, the time when we get a new season in Apex Legends. I didn’t partake much in Season 7, but Season 8 looks to be too good to miss out on. We’re getting a new Legend (Fuse), a new weapon (3030 Repeater), and a new map that’ll be all too familiar. What all does Apex Legends Season 8 have in store? Well, we got our first peek today, so head below to see what we know.

We’re getting an all-new weapon in Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 is full of changes, but one of the updates I’m most excited for is the new weapon. The 30-30 Repeater is the most popular weapon of Salvo. It’s a lever-action rifle that “picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds.” I’m excited to see how Respawn pulls in the classic 30-30 rifle and puts a futuristic, Apex-style spin on it. Plus, this will be the first lever-action weapon we’ve seen in Apex, meaning it’s all-new territory. Is it an assault rife? Sniper rifle? What category will it fit into?

Fuse takes center stage

Alongside the new weapon, we were also introduced to Fuse in the latest Stories from the Outlands. According to Respawn, Fuse is a “blow up first, ask questions later kinda guy.” He doesn’t lack in confidence, but, well, he might not have the most well thought-out plans. It’s not entirely known what Fuse’s tactical, passive, and ultimate abilities are yet, but we’ll likely find those out closer to the new season’s launch.

Kings Canyon is back…kinda

Kings Canyon will return in the latest update of Apex Legends with the Season 8 patch, but, not in a way you’ve ever seen it before. It’s obliterated this time, which coincides with the entrance of Fuse. He’s dramatically reshaped Kings Canyon in a way we’ve never seen before…but we still don’t know what extent the beloved map has been overhauled to at this point.

New battle pass and ranked seasons are on the way

As always, with a new season launch of Apex Legends, we’re getting a refreshed battle pass, this time to the theme of Mayhem. Plus, of course, we’re getting an updated ranked season 8, which will allow gamers to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

Apex Legends Season 8 will be available on February 2

Apex Legends Season 8 will be available as a free update to all gamers on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC starting February 2. More details are expected to drop prior to the release, so be sure to keep it locked here for all things Apex Legends.

