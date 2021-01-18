FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more starting from just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

-
Mediadiscountmags
Reg. $30 $4.50/yr.

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering a series of notable deals on Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, and more. Prices start from $4.50 per year with free shipping on every delivery, no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions. This is a great time to dive in for the first time or extend your subscriptions at a major discount for another year (or more). Head below for all of the details. 

The real standout offer from the DiscountMags Deals of the Week is the Architectural Digest magazine offer at $4.50 per year. Currently fetching $30 a year at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot. It is also somewhat rare for this one to drop down to $5, never mind $4.50. Architectural Digest features “stunning photography and the best writers,” features classic and contemporary styles and takes “inside the world’s most beautiful homes.”

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale right here. Just be sure to head over to this past weekend’s magazine sale for additional offers. You won’t find a better price on Architectural Digest magazine, but there are loads more in there at the lowest prices around

And if you’re looking for more WandaVision action, ComiXology is still offering up to 67% off Marvel graphic novels with deals starting from just $1. Hit up our media deal hub for even more. 

More on Architectural Digest magazine:

Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

DiscountMags weekend sale starting from just $1/issue: ...
Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Se...
Enjoy ad-free streaming and offline listening with 50% ...
Magazine subscriptions from $4/yr.: Men’s Health,...
Blu-ray + 4K from $4: First Man, Steven Spielberg Direc...
Anniversary $5 movie sale from Apple highlights iconic ...
Amazon First Reads January eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Verizon customers will get up to 12-months of discovery...
Show More Comments

Related

75% off

Magazine subscriptions from $4/yr.: Men’s Health, Taste of Home, Dwell, and more

$4.50/yr. Learn More
$60 off

DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $39 Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 38%), more

From $2 Learn More
$122 off

Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

$1,877 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Focus Timer Pomodoro, Cross DJ Pro, Icewind Dale, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $150 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters and more from $85

From $85 Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link’s Awakening $45, Mario Party $40, more

$40 Learn More