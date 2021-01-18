Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more starting from just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering a series of notable deals on Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, and more. Prices start from $4.50 per year with free shipping on every delivery, no sales tax, and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your subscriptions. This is a great time to dive in for the first time or extend your subscriptions at a major discount for another year (or more). Head below for all of the details.

The real standout offer from the DiscountMags Deals of the Week is the Architectural Digest magazine offer at $4.50 per year. Currently fetching $30 a year at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot. It is also somewhat rare for this one to drop down to $5, never mind $4.50. Architectural Digest features “stunning photography and the best writers,” features classic and contemporary styles and takes “inside the world’s most beautiful homes.”

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale right here. Just be sure to head over to this past weekend’s magazine sale for additional offers. You won’t find a better price on Architectural Digest magazine, but there are loads more in there at the lowest prices around.

More on Architectural Digest magazine:

Known for showcasing extravagant homes, Architectural Digest magazine regularly features the homes of the rich and famous, including billionaire bankers, famous actors, musicians, and more. These showcases present the most extravagant and lavish accomplishments in the design world, so the magazine is more of an entertainment source than a resource for people looking to design on a budget.

