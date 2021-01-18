Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel kids’ face mask 3-packs fall to $6.50 (50% off)

Macy’s is now offering 50% off a series of Disney face masks for kids. You’ll find a number of 3-packs featuring various Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel designs at $6.49 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $13, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, well under our previous $10 mention, and the lowest we can find. Not only are you refreshing the kids’ mask collection with some fresh new Disney-branded options, but you can also choose between a number of different styles here. Each pack includes three unique designs including everything from Star Wars and Baby Yoda to Spider-Man, Disney princesses, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Captain America, and more. Ratings are light here, but official Disney masks carry solid reviews at Amazon. Get a closer look at some of the options down below.

Disney kids’ face mask sale:

More on the Disney Kids’ Face Masks:

Star Wars kids face cover. Stay safe and cool with your favorite characters. This is not a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a substitute for social distancing, frequent hand washing, and refraining from face-touching. Due to health & safety reasons, these masks cannot be returned or exchange. Product Dimensions – 7″ L x 6″ W x 5″ H.

