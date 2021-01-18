FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Disney’s Star Wars and Marvel kids’ face mask 3-packs fall to $6.50 (50% off)

Macy’s is now offering 50% off a series of Disney face masks for kids. You’ll find a number of 3-packs featuring various Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel designs at $6.49 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $13, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate, well under our previous $10 mention, and the lowest we can find. Not only are you refreshing the kids’ mask collection with some fresh new Disney-branded options, but you can also choose between a number of different styles here. Each pack includes three unique designs including everything from Star Wars and Baby Yoda to Spider-Man, Disney princesses, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Captain America, and more. Ratings are light here, but official Disney masks carry solid reviews at Amazon. Get a closer look at some of the options down below. 

Disney kids’ face mask sale:

Be sure to check out these other Disney face mask designs while you’re at it, as well as the ongoing shop Disney event taking an extra 25% off already marked down collectibles, apparel, and toys. Plus, here’s the new Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, our review of the LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina, and details on the upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars open-world game

More on the Disney Kids’ Face Masks:

Star Wars kids face cover. Stay safe and cool with your favorite characters. This is not a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a substitute for social distancing, frequent hand washing, and refraining from face-touching. Due to health & safety reasons, these masks cannot be returned or exchange. Product Dimensions – 7″ L x 6″ W x 5″ H. 

