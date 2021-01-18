HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery life at $249 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the latest HP 14-inch Chromebook for $249 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Down from the usual $310 going rate, today’s offer is marking one of the first discounts to date, saves you 20%, and brings the price down to a new all-time low. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and more. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 230 customers. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve. The the all-time low noted above, spending just $12 of your savings can go a long ways towards keeping your new Chromebook protected when out and about, or just in-between browsing the web at home. There’s even an extra pocket for keeping chargers and other accessories on-hand.

Then go check out all of the other markdowns in our Chromebook guide for some additional ways to score a new machine. The more affordable Acer Chromebook Spin 311 and its touchscreen display is still on sale for $229, but there’s also this discount we tracked on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 worth considering at $580, as well.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Google Classroom Compatible! Knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows on the HP Chromebook 14a-na0031wm. It offers the beauty of a 14-inch diagonal micro-edge HD display with screen-to-body ratio of 82%, and speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O, making for a front-row entertainment experience from the convenience of your lap.

