Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 sports a touchscreen display at $229 (Reg. $270)

-
WalmartChromebookAcer
Reg. $270 $229

Walmart offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook Spin 311 for $229 shipped. Down from its $270 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon right now, you’re saving $41 here with today’s offer coming within $10 of the all-time low and marking the second-best we’ve seen in weeks. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 delivers a 2-in-1 design backed by a 360-degree folding hinge and 11-inch touchscreen display. All-day battery life clocks in at 15-hours and is complemented by 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and USB-C connectivity. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up this highly-rated 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this is a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between typing sessions and the like.

While you can still save on Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet, which has dropped to $249, there are also some other notable price cuts in our ChromeOS deals hub right here. This $120 discount on Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 is alive and well, not to mention the deal we spotted on the more affordable Lenovo 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 at $219.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 features:

The stylish Chromebook Spin 311 easily transforms into anything you need it to be, thanks to its flexible 360° hinge that lets you rotate it to any angle to create a notebook, stand-up display, tent or tablet-style device. This immensely versatility folds into any situation, allowing you to take it anywhere and use it everywhere! Weighing in at just 2.21lbs., it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag.

