Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 delivers a 120Hz display at $580 (Save $70)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB Android Tablet for $579.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $650, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen since the before the holidays. Samsung’s latest tablet delivers an 11-inch TFT display that also pairs a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support for taking notes or drawing. On top of its four speakers making the Galaxy Tab S7 a great device for binging Netflix, there’s a dual 13MP camera system around back as well as 128GB of storage that can be supplemented by a microSD card. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the official Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Book Cover for $34.99. Down from $70, today’s offer is marking a new Amazon all-time low while delivering 50% in savings. This case brings a folio design to the featured Android tablet complete with an integrated S Pen storage slot and folding design that can double as a stand. All of that makes it a great way to leverage some of your savings from picking up the Galaxy Tab S7 and rounding out your new setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 features:

With the power of a PC and the mobility of a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | S7+ Wi-Fi is your secret weapon for getting more done—wherever you are. Enjoy the advantages of a true 2-in-1 device, where an expanded keyboard and built-in memory up to 512GB are backed by a battery that lasts the entire workday for ultimate portability.

