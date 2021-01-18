It’s Monday morning and that means it’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While Best Buy launched a wide-ranging 4-day sale this morning featuring loads of notable offers on MacBook Pro and other Apple gear, we now turn our attention to today’s best game and app deals. This morning’s collection is highlighted by titles like Focus Timer: Pomodoro & To Do, Cross DJ Pro, Vegan Food Near You, Kintsugi, Icewind Dale, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Vegan Food Near You – HappyCow: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Story Reposter: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Video Teleprompter: FREE (Reg. $17)

iOS Universal: Kintsugi: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cross DJ Pro: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Focus Timer: Pomodoro & To Do: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pick Finger Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tiny Calendar Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Boximize: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fisherman Cards Game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on Focus Timer Pomodoro:

Your work routine is unique, just like you. That’s why there are even more productivity boosters: Widget & Watch Complications…See the remaining time with a quick glance, Distraction-free focus…If you leave the app, your session will be ended, Auto-start break…That way you always remember to take a break, iCloud syncing…Seamlessly sync across iPhone & iPad

