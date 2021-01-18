FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link’s Awakening $45, Mario Party $40, more

-
Reg. $60 $40

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This is $20 off the regular $60 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low. If you’re still looking for a copy of this one or just picked up a Switch over the holidays, now’s your chance to bring the beloved Super Mario Odyssey to your collection. With loads of unlockable content, and Mario’s new friend Cappy, players must once again explore a series of unique worlds in order to “save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Zelda: Link’s Awakening, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

