Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link’s Awakening $45, Mario Party $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This is $20 off the regular $60 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low. If you’re still looking for a copy of this one or just picked up a Switch over the holidays, now’s your chance to bring the beloved Super Mario Odyssey to your collection. With loads of unlockable content, and Mario’s new friend Cappy, players must once again explore a series of unique worlds in order to “save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Zelda: Link’s Awakening, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, and much more.

