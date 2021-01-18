Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link’s Awakening $45, Mario Party $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This is $20 off the regular $60 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low. If you’re still looking for a copy of this one or just picked up a Switch over the holidays, now’s your chance to bring the beloved Super Mario Odyssey to your collection. With loads of unlockable content, and Mario’s new friend Cappy, players must once again explore a series of unique worlds in order to “save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Down below, you’ll find deals on Zelda: Link’s Awakening, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Kirby Star Allies, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Cyberpunk 2077, Star Wars: Squadrons, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo New Year game sale live from $6.50
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Or matched with SteelBook via Best Buy
- Details on performance issues, refunds, more
- Maneater $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Star Allies $42 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $6.50 (Reg. $20) on PSN
- Stardew Valley Switch $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Target Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $7
- GameStop Nintendo Switch game sale from $3
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Scroll halfway down on this page to see the deal
- DIRT 5 Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Or $9 on PSN
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack $15 (Reg. $60)
- UNO $4 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $10)
- MONOPOLY PLUS $4.50 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $15)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
New Pokémon Snap release now set for April + new trailer, gameplay details, and more
Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game
Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month
Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!