AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, + Osprey luggage and bags are up to 40% off

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Expandable Softside Carry-On Luggage Suitcase for $55.63 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. I don’t know about you, but as the end of the pandemic draws closer, I’m really looking forward to traveling once again. This deal paves the way for a hassle-free experience with two inline wheels and interior dimensions that span 13.7- by 8.4- by 20.6-inches. Grabbing this Amazon suitcase will arguably make it much easier to lug your gear from one side of an airport to the other. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to 40% off.

Amazon Basics Carry-On Luggage features:

Outer dimensions: 16.7 x 9.8 x 24 Inches; Interior dimensions: 13.7 x 8.4 x 20.6 Inches

24-inch premium softside suitcase for savvy travelers

2 inline wheels and sturdy telescoping handle ensure comfortable rolling

