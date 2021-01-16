FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, + Osprey luggage and bags are up to 40% off

-
AmazonAmazonBasics
40% off From $56

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Expandable Softside Carry-On Luggage Suitcase for $55.63 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. I don’t know about you, but as the end of the pandemic draws closer, I’m really looking forward to traveling once again. This deal paves the way for a hassle-free experience with two inline wheels and interior dimensions that span 13.7- by 8.4- by 20.6-inches. Grabbing this Amazon suitcase will arguably make it much easier to lug your gear from one side of an airport to the other. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags up to 40% off.

More bags on sale:

If nothing above is calling your name, be sure to peruse yesterday’s findings. There you’ll find more Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals priced from $24. Even better, discounts offered will slash up to 46% off. Our favorite deal involves Timbuk2’s Uptown Laptop Backpack at $48, but that’s just one of many.

Amazon Basics Carry-On Luggage features:

  • Outer dimensions: 16.7 x 9.8 x 24 Inches; Interior dimensions: 13.7 x 8.4 x 20.6 Inches
  • 24-inch premium softside suitcase for savvy travelers
  • 2 inline wheels and sturdy telescoping handle ensure comfortable rolling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Today’s Amazon furniture discounts start at $28 (...
Seiko, Citizen, Timex, and Fossil watches plunge as low...
Stay warm with #1 best-selling compression and thermal ...
1MORE Bluetooth headphones are on sale as low as $50.50...
Score Bosch’s 48-Pc. Impact Tough Screwdriving Se...
Snag SKIL’s 20V Brushless Hex Impact Driver Kit f...
Illuminate your yard with two 3,200-lumen solar outdoor...
Power the new Galaxy S21 on Samsung’s Wireless Ch...
Show More Comments

Related

46% off

Fresh Cocoon, Timbuk2, and Osprey deals have landed, now priced from $24 (Up to 46% off)

From $24 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
30% off

Today’s Amazon furniture discounts start at $28 (Up to 30% off)

From $28 Learn More
Reg. $230

Nespresso’s VertuoPlus espresso machine ups your coffee game at $190 (Reg. $230+)

$190 Learn More
46% off

Seiko, Citizen, Timex, and Fossil watches plunge as low as $46 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)

From $46 Learn More
From $10.50

Stay warm with #1 best-selling compression and thermal clothing priced as low as $10.50

$11 Learn More
Up to 20% off

1MORE Bluetooth headphones are on sale as low as $50.50, today only

From $50.50 Learn More
33% off

Score Bosch’s 48-Pc. Impact Tough Screwdriving Set for $20 Prime shipped (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More