Acer Spin 5 delivers a convertible laptop build, now $840 (Reg. $1,000+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop 3.9GHz/16GB/512GB for $839.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically sells for $1,000 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Acer Spin 5 arrives with a 13.5-inch display that is fully convertible, making it easy to write notes, use various apps, and more as both a tablet and a traditional laptop. Inside you’ll find a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Acer Spin 5 features:

10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor (Up to 3. 9GHz) 16GB LPDDR4X Memory 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

13.5″ Acer VertiView 2K 2256 x 1504 Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Touch Display (3:2 aspect ratio) Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Backlit Keyboard fingerprint reader up to 15 hours battery life

