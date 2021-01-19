FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Acer Spin 5 delivers a convertible laptop build, now $840 (Reg. $1,000+)

$1,000+ $840

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop 3.9GHz/16GB/512GB for $839.99. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, it typically sells for $1,000 or more. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Acer Spin 5 arrives with a 13.5-inch display that is fully convertible, making it easy to write notes, use various apps, and more as both a tablet and a traditional laptop. Inside you’ll find a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Take your savings today and upgrade your audio setup with a fresh pair of speakers. This bundle from Cyber Acoustics for around $140 offers integrated gaming lights and a subwoofer, making it both affordable and a solid means for improving your setup. Not mention, it has stellar ratings from nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

As always, our PC gaming guide is being constantly updated with all of the best deals on accessories and more. Don’t miss our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review of the Predator Orion gaming PC for more on taking your pandemic experience to the next level.

Acer Spin 5 features:

  • 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor (Up to 3. 9GHz) 16GB LPDDR4X Memory 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • 13.5″ Acer VertiView 2K 2256 x 1504 Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Touch Display (3:2 aspect ratio) Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Backlit Keyboard fingerprint reader up to 15 hours battery life

