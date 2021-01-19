Backcountry offers Stoic outerwear and apparel up to 60% off from $8

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Backcountry is currently offering up to 60% off all Stoic gear. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on great jackets, pullovers, vests, layering items, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Puffer Vest that’s marked down to just $28. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $70. This style is lightweight, which makes it perfect for transitioning into spring and it’s easy to layer. The material is also highly-packable and water-resistant, making it nice for traveling or storing when hiking. Better yet, it features three zippered pockets to store small essentials. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Stoic or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

