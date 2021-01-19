FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Disneyâ€™s Valentineâ€™s Day Mickey or Minnie plush for $14 with any purchase + more

Toys & HobbiesDisney
Valentineâ€™s Day is right around the corner now and we are already starting to see some notable Disney deals in celebration. On top of the 40% markdowns still available across a range of product categories, you can now score a sweet deal on the 16-inch Minnie and Mickey Valentineâ€™s Day plushies with any purchase. Considering all of the other deals available right now, this is a great chance to score the Valentineâ€™s Day-themed Mickey or Minnie for your special someone and make their day even more special. Head below for all of the details.Â 

Minnie and Mickey Valentineâ€™s Day plush:

Hereâ€™s how it works: Both the 16-inch Minnie and Mickey Valentineâ€™s Day plushies will drop from $25 down to just $14 alongside any other purchase. So simply add any other item, ideally something on sale, and either the Mickey or Minnie doll (or both) to your cart to redeem the special price. This is great way to sweeten your upcoming Valentineâ€™s Day gift with an adorable and cuddly themed plushy.Â 

Considering we are still seeing 40% off across just about every category, not to mention a series of other plushies marked down to $18, you wonâ€™t even have to purchase a full-priced item in order to redeem the special Valentineâ€™s Day deal. You could even use one of these $5 or $6 filler items just to be eligible.

Be sure to check out these deals on Disneyâ€™s Star Wars and Marvel kidsâ€™ face masks as well as all of the Magic Kingdom films that went on sale courtesy of Apple this morning. Hereâ€™s the new Casetify Mickey Mouse iPhone 12 cases, our hands-on with theÂ LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina, and details on the upcomingÂ Ubisoft Star Wars open-world game.Â 

More on the Mickey Valentineâ€™s Day plush

Our plush Mickey has gotten all dolled up in his lamÃ© bow tie and sweetheart suspenders to offer his heart to you this Valentineâ€™s Day. With heart-covered sneakers and embroidered features, heâ€™s lovable from head to toe.

