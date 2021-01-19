In recent weeks we’ve seen Anker and a number of other retailers introduced new MagSafe-compatible accessories for Apple’s latest iPhones. Today, elago is bringing its fun touch to this category with its own batch of products that work in tandem with Apple’s MagSafe technology, featuring various designs, cases, and docks for your devices. We have full details on the entire lineup down below, including launch day discounts, and more.

elago brings MagSafe functionality to latest accessories

After Apple revived its MagSafe functionality last year, we knew it would only be a matter of time before various accessory-makers figured out how to leverage this technology. elago is bringing a mix of products to market today, including a dock for your nighstand and a handful of cases, too.

Headlining is the elago MS Charging Tray. This minimalistic dock works in tandem with Apple’s of MagSafe charger, which you’ll need to provide, to fully take advantage of this product. Users will slide the charger into a designated slot on the left side while the rest of the pad has a slightly recessed area for holding keys, a wallet, and more.

If you know elago’s other offerings, particularly its Apple Watch docks, then this product will be familiar. elago has long leveraged Apple’s bundled cables to keep prices low and accessible.

The elago MS Charging Tray is available at a launch price of $23 in a handful of different colors. However, make sure to keep an eye out for the coupon on this page as a means to save even further. You can also find a version that supports Apple Watch, as well, for $28.

MagSafe-compatible iPhone cases out today too

elago also has a new selection of cases for Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup that also leverages MagSafe for a variety of use cases. There are designated models for iPhone 12, Pro/Max, and mini that are available as part of today’s announcement.

Every iPhone 12 cases from elago sports an ultra-slim design that’s available in a variety of different colors. While these cases are made to leverage Apple’s MagSafe charger, they also offer access to the usual suite of ports and buttons you’d expect. elago’s iPhone 12 case lineup starts at $20. Keep an eye for coupons on each individual listing page to save further.

You can browse through all of elago’s MagSafe-compatible accessories on this page. We expect elago to continue to offer up new ways to leverage this technology as time goes on. Make sure to also swing by our smartphone accessories guide for additional deals MagSafe-compatible products and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!